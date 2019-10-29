Cricket South Africa to probe Cape Cobras for its failure to meet black players quota against Warriors

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) is set to investigate the team selection of Cape Cobras after it fielded two black African players instead of the required three against the Warriors, thus failing to meet the board's transformation target in the ongoing domestic series.

The CSA expects all domestic sides in South Africa to field a minimum of six players of colour -- including three black Africans -- every time they take to the field as part of their commitment to facilitate transformation.

However, the Cobras were left one short after they included two black African players -- Thando Ntini and Tladi Bokako -- during the four-day first-class match in Cape Town on Monday.

Akhona Mnyaka had earlier been named in the squad, but he was not picked.

The Cobras, however, fielded seven players of colour in the side.

The Cobras later provided a written explanation for their team composition to CSA.

"CSA has noted the submission by Western Cape Cricket (Cape Cobras) in lieu of a request for a deviation from the administrative conditions. CSA will launch a further enquiry into this incident and will consider all the related and relevant information in order to arrive at a decision about the strength and the validity of the argument by WCC," Thamie Mthembie, CSA's head of communications told ESPNcricinfo.

The other five franchises, however, fielded the required number of black African players in the tournament.

It is not the first time that Western Province found itself at loggerheads with CSA, which had suspended the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) board and placed it under its administration citing concerns over financial and governance issues in September.

WPCA then took CSA to court, challenging the decision.