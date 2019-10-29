Home Sport Cricket

I have still got hunger to pull on that Baggy Green: Australian pacer Peter Siddle

Published: 29th October 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Australia pacer Peter Siddle (File | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Australian bowler Peter Siddle, who was out of action following a hip injury, is upbeat and wants to don the white jersey for the Kangaroos again.

Siddle was brilliant in the Ashes 2019 but took a break after the showpiece event to recover from the injury.

"I know my opportunities are smaller than they were in the past, but while I still love playing the game I'm still striving to be my best and try and play at the highest level and that is for Australia. I still want to continue that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Siddle as saying.

"If I do, I'll be a happy man. And if I don't, I'll still be a very happy man. I've played a lot of Test cricket now, I've had a great career. If I don't play again then so be it. But I've still got the hunger to pull on that Baggy Green to be a part of it," Siddle added.

Australia A on Tuesday announced the squad for the three-day tour match against Pakistan. The Kangaroos' three-day tour match will be a first-class day-night fixture.

In the squad, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head have been entrusted with the vice-captain duties.

Seam bowling duties will be fulfilled by Michael Nesser, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, and Sean Abbott.

"When you've been around 11 years and you're about to turn 35, I don't think you need to be picking me in any A-side," said Siddle.

"I think they know there. I think it gives them an opportunity to give blokes a bit of international experience," he added.

Australia is slated to play two Tests against Pakistan beginning at Brisbane on November 21 and it will be followed by a day-night Test at Adelaide on November 29.

