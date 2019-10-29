Home Sport Cricket

Perfect mentoring from Robin behind Vishnu’s rise as batsman for Kerala 

 It’s safe to say that even though Sanju Samson hogged the limelight in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vishnu Vinod was Kerala’s best performer. 

Published: 29th October 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Vishnu Vinod’s 508 was the best run tally for Kerala in the last Vijay Hazare Trophy

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It’s safe to say that even though Sanju Samson hogged the limelight in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vishnu Vinod was Kerala’s best performer. With 508 runs in just eight matches — including three hundreds and one fifty — the right-handed wicketkeeper ended the tournament as eight-highest run-getter. Only Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal matched Vishnu’s three centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Samson’s 212 against Goa and a subsequent India call-up has been among the major news to emerge out of Kerala cricket recently, but the 25-year-old is slowly writing his own story.  A strong outing in the 50-over tournament has helped him earn a spot in the India A team for Deodhar Trophy, beginning from October 31. Vishnu wants to polish his skills to suit multi-day games as well. 

“In the longer format, I want to spend more time in the middle, limit shots in the air and play more strokes along the ground. I’m learning to play according to the situation.”Vishnu, who likes to be aggressive — his List A and T20 strike rates are 89.31 and 138.1 — has brought in subtle changes to his game that has helped him become more consistent. One individual who has played his part in making this transformation is Robin Uthappa. 

“When we were having camp in Chennai (before the tournament), we spent almost an hour talking one day cricket. That was very useful,” he said. “In the first game, I got out trying to play a big shot. Robin bhai sat down with me and told me to play with more responsibility. He spoke a lot of things and it was a good learning curve.”

There was a telling difference in his game in this season as Vishnu started to convert starts into big scores. His standout performance was the 123-run knock against Chhattisgarh where he struck eleven sixes and just five boundaries. It’s not just about going berserk and clobbering sixes. “I’ve been playing my natural game but I’m playing some sensible cricket as well now. I have realised my responsibility and learnt that when a wicket falls, I should focus and not do anything reckless. I’m able to do those things (of late) when I’m in such situation. That talk with Robbie bhai helped.”

Vishnu could be the batting spearhead for Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting November 8, and will be the one to watch out if he carries forward his form.“I guess everyone goes through a rich a vein of form when everything goes right. Maybe it is my time now and things are clicking. I’m going to try to do the same things in the T20s which I did in the one-dayers. I’m not thinking too much and the focus is on batting.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Hazare Trophy Vishnu Vinod
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp