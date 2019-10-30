Home Sport Cricket

Due concern for dew, but CAB is excited

It’s common in Kolkata around the time of the year when the Bangladesh Test will be held, from November 22.

Eden gardens, D/N test

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gung-ho at the opportunity to host the first-ever day-night Test on Indian soil, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is a bit apprehensive too. That’s because of dew. It’s common in Kolkata around the time of the year when the Bangladesh Test will be held, from November 22.

Preparing for the big occasion, CAB is also making arrangements to lessen the impact of dew, which makes it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball, other than making the outfield heavy. It’s commonly believed when there is dew, batting becomes easier. Eden Gardens has hosted day-night ODIs where this became a factor and played a part in deciding the outcome.

“There isn’t a lot that you can do to tackle this problem. We have to be ready and make sure that the ground and adjoining areas are sprayed in the days leading to the game. If need be, the spray must be used on match days also, during breaks,” said an official associated with pitch and ground preparations at Eden Gardens. In several Indian venues, a spray is used to reduce dew, although opinion is divided over the efficiency of this method.

ALSO READ | India's first-ever day-night Test to be held at Eden Gardens, confirms Ganguly

“Even during IPL matches (usually in April-May), dew becomes a problem here and we use thick rope made of jute to wipe the field of play. I think we have to do that a number of times during each day of play when the Test takes place. Otherwise, there isn’t much needed in terms of preparing the ground for a day-night Test,” said the official.

The CAB will have a meeting on Wednesday to finalise plans. “Presence of dignitaries and distinguished guests, cultural shows and felicitation of former players will add grandeur to the event,” said CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya.

TAGS
CAB Eden Gardens Dew Factor
