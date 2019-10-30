Kiren Rijiju allays Kohli-attack fears

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days before the first India-Bangladesh T20I in New Delhi, National Investigation Agency (NIA) received an anonymous letter stating that Indian players — skipper Virat Kohli in particular — were on a threat list.

In the wake of the letter, received on Tuesday, Delhi Police has been asked to bolster security arrangements. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju felt that the state apparatus is equipped to ensure that the match goes on without any incident.

“I was in the home ministry, I know about the security situation. There are important players, so obviously there will be some elements who will try to disrupt. But it’s our responsibility to protect our athletes and India is capable of dealing with any situation.”

The letter also includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart LK Advani and BJP working president JP Nadda.

NIA forwarded the letter to BCCI. It says that All India Lashkar, an outfit based out of Kozhikode, might target Kohli and prominent politicians.

Sources further said that the letter could be a hoax. But given the heightened threat perception, no chance is being taken and security reviews are being carried out.