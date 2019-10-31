Home Sport Cricket

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell to take break due to mental health issues

Cricket Australia said it will work with Maxwell's state team Victoria to ensure his reintegration into the game when he decides to return.

Published: 31st October 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Australian player Glenn Maxwell during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against India at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Australian player Glenn Maxwell. | PTI

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australian batting superstar Glenn Maxwell will take a "short" break from cricket to deal with mental health issues, Cricket Australia said Thursday.

One of the world's best short-format batsman, Maxwell leaves Australia's T20 squad during a series against touring Sri Lanka, after smashing a blistering 62 off 28 balls in the opening match.

"Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health," Cricket Australia team psychologist Michael Lloyd said in a statement.

"As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game."

Maxwell will be replaced in the squad by fellow power-hitter Darcy Short.

"The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support," executive general manager Ben Oliver said.

Cricket Australia said it will work with Maxwell's state team Victoria to ensure his reintegration into the game when he decides to return.

ALSO READ | Playing sports may reduce mental health issues in early adulthood: Study

"He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer," Oliver added.

Young gun Will Pucovski is eying a return to the international stage after taking some time out to deal with mental health issues during a Test series last summer against Sri Lanka. 

The 21-year-old will play for Australia A against Pakistan in a three-day match on November 11 after a strong first class hundred for Victoria this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Glenn Maxwell Cricket Australia mental health Australia vs Sri Lanka
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp