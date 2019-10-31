Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell to take break due to mental health issues

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australian batting superstar Glenn Maxwell will take a "short" break from cricket to deal with mental health issues, Cricket Australia said Thursday.

One of the world's best short-format batsman, Maxwell leaves Australia's T20 squad during a series against touring Sri Lanka, after smashing a blistering 62 off 28 balls in the opening match.

"Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health," Cricket Australia team psychologist Michael Lloyd said in a statement.

"As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game."

Maxwell will be replaced in the squad by fellow power-hitter Darcy Short.

"The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support," executive general manager Ben Oliver said.

Cricket Australia said it will work with Maxwell's state team Victoria to ensure his reintegration into the game when he decides to return.

"He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer," Oliver added.

Young gun Will Pucovski is eying a return to the international stage after taking some time out to deal with mental health issues during a Test series last summer against Sri Lanka.

The 21-year-old will play for Australia A against Pakistan in a three-day match on November 11 after a strong first class hundred for Victoria this month.