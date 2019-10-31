Home Sport Cricket

BBL: Brisbane Heat appoint Ryan Harris as bowling coach

Harris will depart before end of the BBL to complete his duties as Australia's Under-19 coach for the ICC World Under-19 Youth Cup in South Africa early next year.

Published: 31st October 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Harris. (Photo | Twitter/Brisbane Heat)

By IANS

BRISBANE: Former Australia pacer Ryan Harris has been appointed as the bowling coach of Brisbane Heat franchise for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Harris, who was the club's inaugural signing in BBL Season 1 and played in the Heat's second championship season, will join Brisbane as a specialist bowling coach for the first half of the season. He will work alongside head coach Darren Lehmann and assistant coach James Hopes.

Harris will depart before end of the BBL to complete his duties as Australia's Under-19 coach for the ICC World Under-19 Youth Cup in South Africa early next year.

"We used Ryan as a bowling mentor early in the BBL when he was returning from injury, and I know Dan Vettori had him on his staff in a similar role a few years ago," said Lehmann.

Harris was a dominant figure for Australia as their pace bowler spearhead, claiming 113 Test scalps at 23.52 in a career curtailed by injury.

He played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Deccan Chargers and King's XI Punjab.

Since retiring in 2015, Harris has worked within Cricket Australia's High Performance coaching program based at the Bupa National Cricket Centre and is currently Justin Langer's bowling coach with the Australian team during the Gillette T20 International series against Sri Lanka.

"I really enjoyed my time as a player with the Heat, and it was where I got an opportunity to dip my toe in the water with regards to coaching," Harris said.

"It's another great chance for me to improve my coaching experience with 'Boof' and get ready to work with some of the country's most talented young players at the Under-19 World Cup next year," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brisbane Heat Ryan Harris Big Bash League
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp