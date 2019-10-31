Home Sport Cricket

Kotla T20 won't be cancelled but scheduling will be practical in future: Sourav Ganguly

Back in December 2017, the Sri Lankan cricket team was left gasping for breath during a Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The opening T20 against Bangladesh can't be cancelled at the last minute despite deteriorating air quality in the capital, said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly but dropped hints that North India venues may not be considered for matches after Diwali in future.

Paddy burning in the Northern states of Haryana and Punjab combined with bursting of crackers during Diwali celebrations severely impact the air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) every year.

"It's too late to do anything, because a lot of preparations go into matches like tickets, crowds everything. So it's not possible to cancel things at the last minute. Fingers crossed," Ganguly said at Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh batsman Liton Das was seen wearing a mask during their first practice session ahead of the Sunday's match though he later claimed it was not because of air pollution.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma says Delhi air no problem

Back in December 2017, the Sri Lankan cricket team was left gasping for breath during a Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla, forcing most of their players to wear protective masks as some even fell sick.

The newly-elected BCCI boss said in future they would be more "practical".

"I think we will do that (consultation). In future, when we schedule, especially in the northern part of India during the winter, we will have to be a little bit more practical."

"But we have spoken to the Delhi authorities in the last two days. They're expecting the match to go through. The match was already scheduled so we couldn't cancel it at the last minute because we came in on October 23."

"I know post-Diwali it's a bit tough in the North (India). I hope everything goes fine. I spoke to the groundsmen and they said once the sun comes out, it'll be fine. He was my groundsman during Delhi Capitals days. I know him well so he said everything will be fine. We want the game to happen."

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, is hoping that air quality which is in 'severe' category as of now, will improve by Friday but it will still be on the lower the side of the 'very poor category' at least till Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Bangladesh T20 delhi india vs bangladesh Feroz Shah Kotla
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp