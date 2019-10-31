Home Sport Cricket

Plan afoot for pink sky above Eden

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) plans to paint the sky pink, during the India-Bangladesh day-night Test at Eden Gardens.

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
CHENNAI : The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) plans to paint the sky pink, during the India-Bangladesh day-night Test at Eden Gardens. Yes. You heard it right. Officials will get in touch with army authorities to hire a couple of helicopters from which the paint will be sprayed. Pink is the colour of balls used in Tests matches played under lights.

This and other plans were chalked out at a meeting of CAB officials on Wednesday, which was headed by association secretary Avishek Dalmiya. It was decided that the army will also be requested for a display of aerial acrobatics using helicopters. If they approve, the CAB will go ahead with this plan and the one to spray pink from above.Among other decisions, the historic match will start at 1 pm, with 8 pm being the scheduled time for end of day’s play. This is done to reduce the impact of dew, which becomes quite heavy as the evening progresses at this time of the year in those parts.

To draw maximum spectators, ticket prices will be low and the cheapest daily ticket will cost `50. If the BCCI permits, the CAB wants to make the tickets attractive so that spectators can keep them as mementos.
The CAB also wants to make the occasion memorable by bringing out a commemorative tie, which will be gifted to delegates. If the BCCI gives permission, a special gold coin will be minted for the toss.

As BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly will have a say in clearing all these ideas. To add a new dimension, popular singers from the two countries will be invited to perform.It has not been finalised yet, but there are plans to have a practice match as well, considering that most of the India players are not used to playing with the pink ball. Time is a constraint for this since the first Test is scheduled to get over on November 18 and the one at Eden starts on November 22. If it happens, a few local players will be asked to fill up the numbers.

