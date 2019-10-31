Yearning to play all formats prompted Rahil’s exit from TN

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu is a team with competition for places in the XI. This is most acute in the spin department. Despite performing, one can’t be sure of retaining his place. The situation forced Rahil Shah to seek inter-state transfer and play for Uttarakhand this season. He wanted to play all formats and be a regular in the side.

“Despite doing well, I was only getting to play half the games for Tamil Nadu. I am 34. I want to make most of the few years of cricket left in me and play as many matches as possible. That’s why I moved to Uttarakhand,’’ said Rahil.The left-arm spinner says it was a difficult decision after representing Tamil Nadu for seven years, during which he took 98 wickets in 26 first-class matches. “It was difficult because I enjoyed every moment that I played for Tamil Nadu. But the desire to play three formats prompted me to shift. I am bowling well and working hard to maintain fitness.”

Despite the addition of new domestic teams, outstation players don’t necessarily find it easy to secure contracts as each team has its own preferences. “It was difficult. I approached quite a few through Kasi Viswanathan sir (former TNCA official and CEO of Chennai Super Kings) and other contacts. I had given up hope but a day before the transfer deadline, I got a call from Uttarakhand.”

Life of a professional cricketer is tough and Rahil is learning it the hard way. “They are a new team. I didn’t know anyone over there at first. Also, playing for another state means I would have to travel and stay away from my family and friends for long periods. These are the two challenges I faced. I was happy with my performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy. I got two wickets in each match we played. My economy was also good.’’

Uttarakhand’s campaign in the national one-day championship was marred by rain and several matches were washed out. “The team did fairly well. We won five out of six matches. Three matches were washed out and I feel like that dented our chances to qualify. Most of our players have played many T20 and one-day matches. Last year, the team won against Baroda. Hopefully, we will do well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament as well.’’