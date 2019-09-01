Home Sport Cricket

Comeback goal for Murali Vijay, not a headache

Murali Vijay has reached a stage of his career where he just wants to enjoy the game and stop worrying about selection matters.

Published: 01st September 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Murali Vijay

India batsman Murali Vijay. (File| AP)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Murali Vijay has reached a stage of his career where he just wants to enjoy the game and stop worrying about selection matters. He firmly states that age is just a number, form and fitness is what matters. Vijay believes he has it in him to play at the highest level again and is confident of making a comeback.

The opener is looking forward to his stint with Somerset. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have gained from playing in the English County Championship. With a lot of cricket coming up and India’s current openers still to cement their place in the XI, a good county outing might bring Vijay back in the picture. “I play cricket just for pride and passion. I don’t look forward to playing for India or the World XI. My funda is to play at a higher level. If the competition is good, I enjoy it. Any cricket is good for me and my aim is to contribute to whichever team I play for. This is what I have done for over 15 years. Nothing changes regarding that,” said Vijay, who will leave for England to play for Somerset in the last three games of the Championship.

Vijay was in form in the Tamil Nadu Premier League T20s and wishes to carry the momentum into the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers. “We create momentum while playing. You can’t sit and create momentum. After a long time, we are playing together for the state in Vijay Hazare. It’s going to be an exciting time because we want to win tournaments and prove that Tamil Nadu is one of the best in the country. We need to pull up our socks and put up a good show.” Quizzed again whether playing for India was at the back of his mind, the 35-year-old said he has not given up hopes. “I don’t put limits to my dreams.

I am not under pressure either. I have made four comebacks to the national team. I am enjoying the space I am in right now. I want to make the team (whichever I play) win. That will give me satisfaction. I am honest with my preparation. It’s a team sport and I know how to make a comeback. I have done it before. Let’s see how it goes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murali Vijay Somerset
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp