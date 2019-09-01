Home Sport Cricket

Hanuma Vihari's ton, Ishant Sharma's fifty guide India to 416 against West Indies in second Test

Hanuma Vihari made a career-best 111 off 225 balls with the help of 16 boundaries to held India's innings together.

Published: 01st September 2019 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hanuma Vihari celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies during day two of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston.

Hanuma Vihari celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies during day two of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KINGSTON: Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden century while Ishant Sharma struck his career's first fifty as India were bowled out for 416 in their first innings at tea on the second day of the second cricket Test against the West Indies here on Saturday.

Vihari made a career-best 111 off 225 balls with the help of 16 boundaries to held India's innings together.

Together with Ishant (57 off 80 balls), Vihari shared 112 runs off 28.3 overs for the eighth wicket to take India to the commanding position.

While Vihari looked rock solid, Ishant gave him the perfect support from the other end as the duo frustrated the West Indian bowlers for a long time.

The hosts needed 140.1 overs to bowl out the visitors.

Coming on to bat at the overnight score of 42, Vihari stuck to his task and held one end together to keep India afloat after being sent into bat.

Resuming at the overnight score of 264 for five, India lost Rishabh Pant (27) on the opening delivery of the day.

Pant was cleaned up by West Indies skipper Jason Holder (4/62) with an inswinger as the batsman leaned for a drive.

Thereafter, overnight batsman Vihari and new man in Ravindra Jadeja played according to the situation to nullify any threat from the West Indies bowlers.

Vihari, who resumed his knock at 42, notched up his fifty in 96 balls with the help of an inside-edge boundary off Holder in the 97th over of the innings.

Jadeja did all the hardwork but gave away his wicket when it mattered.

He played a patient knock of 16 off 69 balls but just when it was time to carry on, he top-edged a Rahkeem Cornwall (2/97) delivery to Darren Bravo at mid-on while going for a big slog.

Vihari and Jadeja shared 38 runs off exactly 10 overs for the seventh wicket.

An over later, Vihari got a big reprieve when he was dropped by John Campbell off Cornwall at first slip.

To add to West Indies' wounds, Vihari picked up two boundaries in the remaining balls of Cornwall's over to take India forward.

Vihari and Ishant continued to frustrate the West Indian bowlers after lunch with their resolute batting.

Vihari, who scored 93 in Antigua, reached his maiden Test ton in 200 balls with the help of a single off Roach in the 133rd over.

Ishant was not to be left behind as he followed his senior batsman by reaching his maiden Test half-century off 69 balls with a single off Cornwall in the 136th over.

But just after reaching the milestone, Ishant started to lose patience and played some loose shots, which eventually led to his downfall caught by Shimron Hetmyer off Kraigg Brathwaite.

Mohammad Shami didn't trouble the scorers as he nicked a Cornwall delivery to Jahmar Hamilton behind the stumps.

With partners running out, Vihari finnaly ran out of patience and played a lofted shot, only to be holed out by Roach to hand Holder his fifth wicket of the innings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ishant Sharma Hanuma Vihari India vs West Indies India vs West Indies Test series India vs West Indies second Test
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp