Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman's Instagram account hacked

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman's Instagram account has been hacked, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi informed via Twitter on Sunday.

"Hi @instagram, the insta account of Pakistan National pride & cricket player, Fakhar Zaman has been hacked. His insta account is FakharZaman719 and it's verified. A lot of people look up to him. Can you please look into this and help him in getting it back? Many thanks," he tweeted.

Zaman is currently taking part in the T20 Blast for English county side Glamorgan. The left-handed opener was part of the Pakistan team at the World Cup in England and Wales.