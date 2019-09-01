Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah owes hat-trick to captain Kohli

Part of the credit for Bumrah's hat-trick go to skipper Kohli, who insisted on a review after Roston Chase, his third victim, was initially given not out by the on-field umpire Paul Reiffel.

Published: 01st September 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of West Indies' Darren Bravo during day two of the first Test cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KINGSTON: Part of the credit for Bumrah's hat-trick go to skipper Kohli, who insisted on a review after Roston Chase, his third victim, was initially given not out by the on-field umpire Paul Reiffel.

"I owe my hat-trick to the captain," Jasprit Bumrah told an enamoured Virat Kohli after blowing away the West Indies with his heady cocktail of line and length, pace and bounce.

Known as much for his infectious energy as for his incredible batting, Kohli was caught on the stump mic saying, "What a bowler, man! What a bowler", after Bumrah removed one the West Indies batsmen.

The review was correct as Bumrah became only the third Indian to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

"Actually I didn't know, I was not very sure of the appeal, I thought it was bat so I didn't appeal so much, but it was a good review in the end. So, I think, I owe that hat-trick to the captain," Bumrah said as Kohli held the mic for 'BCCI TV' during an interaction.

It is not easy to sweep Kohli off his feet, but Bumrah has done that a few times in recent times, and the second day of the second Test against the West Indies was one of those moments.

In a lethal opening spell, Bumrah (6/16) rattled the West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came in successive balls in the ninth over.

"Sometimes when there is so much of help in the wicket, we saw in the previous inning as well there was a lot of bounce they were getting a lot of bounce, they were getting late movement as well.

"So, sometimes, when there is so much of help you can get greedy, you can go for wickets, you can try to be over-aggressive, that time you have to keep things simple, just try and bowl good balls and create pressure.

That was the thing that was going on in my head," Bumrah said.

The leader of the team asked the leader of the pace pack about understanding among the fast bowlers.

"Understanding is very good with other pacers. There is a lot of communication that goes on and off the field as well. When I am getting wickets, somebody else' job at that time is to create pressure, when somebody else is getting wickets my job is to create pressure.

"So a lot of communication goes -- when there is no help what we can do -- Ishant has played more than 90 Test matches, Shami has played a lot of Tests.

"So lot of ideas come in and then we try to help each other if things are not going well, push each other. So that's a good relation going on and hopefully we will continue," Bumrah said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli India vs West Indies
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp