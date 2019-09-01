Home Sport Cricket

West Indies coach Floyd Reifer disappointed with batting against India

In a lethal opening spell on Saturday, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (6/16) rattled the West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came in successive balls in the ninth over.

Published: 01st September 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies' captain Jason Holder looks up as players of India celebrate the dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer during day two of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KINGSTON: West Indies coach Floyd Reifer was left crestfallen after another batting collapse saw the hosts struggle to 87 for seven on the second day of the second Test against India here.

"Our batting was disappointing again as we did not leave a lot of balls early in the innings. When the ball is moving, you have to play the ball as late as possible. We have to work on our batting," Reifer said.

West Indies bowlers were also made to toil hard by overnight batsman Hanuma Vihari (111), who scored his maiden century and added 112 runs with Ishant Sharma (57) after India were reduced to 302 for seven at one stage.

The duo's effort helped India post 416 in their first innings.

"Tough day today, the way we started we aimed to bowl out India early. Our bowlers bowled a pretty good line and lengths, we maintained a good scoring rate in terms of keeping India under three per over," Reifer said.

For the West Indies, skipper Jason Holder was the most successful bowler as he returned a five-wicket haul, while debutant Rahkeem Cornwall picked up three.

Kemar Roach scalped one wicket.

"Roach, Holder, and Cornwall had good spells. It's a matter of us, not seizing the key moments of the game. We gonna take our chances especially on the flat wickets like these. When the chances come opportunities come and you have to capitalize on it," Reifer said.

Floyd Reifer West Indies vs India
