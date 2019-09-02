Duleep Trophy: India Red star Avesh Khan steals show in last-wicket partnership against India Green

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting Day 4 at 404/9, India Red were 37 runs away from taking the first innings lead. India Green needed one wicket. Red were already in the Duleep Trophy final and chances of Green losing out were slim. The final day was still delicately poised.

All eyes were on Red’s tail-ender Avesh Khan, who was unbeaten on an 18-ball 34. He continued to throw his bat at everything bowled at him and fell after securing the lead for his team. It was looking unlikely at one stage. When Red lost their ninth wicket, they still needed 73 to take the lead. Avesh made it possible and was last man out after sharing a 10th-wicket partnership of exactly 73, in which Sandeep Warrier contributed five not out.

Despite conceding the lead, Green, who finished level on points with India Blue, reached the final by virtue of a better quotient. They will face off against Red in the final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium from September 4.

Avesh hit two fours and two sixes on Sunday to finish with 64, which came off 54 deliveries. In all, the Madhya Pradesh fast bowler’s knock contained two fours and seven sixes. He looked confident to even bring out the reverse sweep against Rahul Chahar. Warrier, too, deserves praise for keeping Avesh company and playing out 40 balls. Green played 54 overs in the second innings before the teams agreed to call the match off at tea.

Garg taken to hospital

Avesh played a backfoot punch which hit silly point fielder Priyam Garg on the back. He appeared to be in pain despite his helmet having neck protection. An ambulance was called and the player was taken to the hospital for precautionary scans. Reports later suggested the player was alright.

Brief scores: India Green 440 & 98/3 drew with India Red 441 (Lomror 126, Nair 90, Avesh 64, D Jadeja 4/135).