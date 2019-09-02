Home Sport Cricket

Duleep Trophy: India Red star Avesh Khan steals show in last-wicket partnership against India Green

Starting Day 4 at 404/9, India Red were 37 runs away from taking the first innings lead. India Green needed one wicket.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

India Red star Avesh Khan

India Red star Avesh Khan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting Day 4 at 404/9, India Red were 37 runs away from taking the first innings lead. India Green needed one wicket. Red were already in the Duleep Trophy final and chances of Green losing out were slim. The final day was still delicately poised.

All eyes were on Red’s tail-ender Avesh Khan, who was unbeaten on an 18-ball 34. He continued to throw his bat at everything bowled at him and fell after securing the lead for his team. It was looking unlikely at one stage. When Red lost their ninth wicket, they still needed 73 to take the lead. Avesh made it possible and was last man out after sharing a 10th-wicket partnership of exactly 73, in which Sandeep Warrier contributed five not out.

Despite conceding the lead, Green, who finished level on points with India Blue, reached the final by virtue of a better quotient. They will face off against Red in the final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium from September 4.

Avesh hit two fours and two sixes on Sunday to finish with 64, which came off 54 deliveries. In all, the Madhya Pradesh fast bowler’s knock contained two fours and seven sixes. He looked confident to even bring out the reverse sweep against Rahul Chahar. Warrier, too, deserves praise for keeping Avesh company and playing out 40 balls. Green played 54 overs in the second innings before the teams agreed to call the match off at tea. 

Garg taken to hospital 

Avesh played a backfoot punch which hit silly point fielder Priyam Garg on the back. He appeared to be in pain despite his helmet having neck protection. An ambulance was called and the player was taken to the hospital for precautionary scans. Reports later suggested the player was alright.

Brief scores: India Green 440 & 98/3 drew with India Red 441 (Lomror 126, Nair 90, Avesh 64, D Jadeja 4/135).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avesh Khan Duleep Trophy India Red
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp