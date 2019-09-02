Home Sport Cricket

Hanuma Vihari joins Sachin Tendulkar in elite list after 2nd innings fifty

Vihari became only the 5th Indian batsman overall to achieve the feat besides being the first since cricket legend Tendulkar to do it while batting at No. 6.

Published: 02nd September 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Hanuma Vihari celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies during day two of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston.

Hanuma Vihari celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies during day two of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KINGSTON: Hanuma Vihari's half century in the second innings of the first Test after a hundred in the first innings, helped him become the first Indian batsman since Sachin Tendulkar in 1990 to score a century and a fifty in the same Test while batting at No. 6 or lower.

Vihari remained 53 not out in the second essay as India set an improbable 468-run target for the West Indies and inched closer to a series win on Day Three of the second and final Test at the Sabina Park on Sunday.

First innings centurion Vihari and in-form Ajinkya Rahane (64*) stitched together a 111-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take India out of shambles and declare at 168/4, allowing the bowlers to have a short go of 13 overs at the West Indies batters before the end of the day's play.

In the process, Vihari became only the 5th Indian batsman overall to achieve the feat besides being the first since cricket legend Tendulkar to do it while batting at No. 6.

Polly Umrigar was the first batsman to hit a hundred and a fifty in the same Test against West Indies in 1962. Tendulkar batted at No. 6 against England and scored 68 and 119 not out in Manchester.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hanuma Vihari Sachin Tendulkar
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp