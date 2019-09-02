Home Sport Cricket

James Anderson out of the Ashes as England announces squad for Old Trafford Test

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, has not bowled in the series since breaking down with the injury after sending down just four overs in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test.

Published: 02nd September 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

anderson

James Anderson has been ruled out for the rest of the Ashes series (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: England star James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series with a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Friday.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, has not bowled in the series since breaking down with the injury after sending down just four overs in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

There had been hopes the 37-year-old Lancashire paceman would be fit for the fourth Test at his Old Trafford home ground starting on Wednesday.

But after bowling during a second XI match against Durham this week he has been declared unfit for the final two Tests of the series.

"England and Lancashire seamer James Anderson has been ruled out for the rest of the Specsavers Ashes series," said an ECB statement.

"Whilst bowling in the ninth over on Thursday in Lancashire's second XI four-day friendly against Durham at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club, Anderson became aware of right calf pain following on from 20 overs he had bowled on Tuesday. 

"He immediately sought a medical assessment from Lancashire and was withdrawn from the remainder of the game," the statement added.

"Further review with the ECB medical team has confirmed that he will be unavailable for the remaining two Specsavers Ashes Tests."

Anderson has taken 575 wickets in 149 Tests at 26.94.

His tally is the most by any quick bowler, with Anderson fourth in the all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers.

England have now added Somerset quick Craig Overton into a 13-man squad for the fourth Test.

Overton is now back in a Test squad for the first time since March 2018 when he played in England's loss to New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland.

The 25-year-old will be looking to add to his three Test caps. 

In eight County Championship matches this campaign, Overton has taken 32 wickets at an average of 21.34.

The Ashes series is currently locked at 1-1 following England's dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley where all-rounder Ben Stokes's 135 not out saw them to a stunning win.

England 4th Test squad: Rory Burns (Surrey), Jason Roy (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Stokes (Durham), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Sam Curran (Surrey), Craig Overton (Somerset)
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
James Anderson Ashes series Ashes 2019 Craig Overton
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp