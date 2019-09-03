Home Sport Cricket

C for Captain Kohli, India's most successful Test skipper

India have made a superb start to the World Test Championship and the win in the second match not only helped them sweep the series 2-0 but also put them on top of championship points table.

Published: 03rd September 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli walks with the series trophy after day four of the second Test cricket match against West Indies at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KINGSTON: "Captaincy is just a C in front of your name." With that comment, simultaneously modest and magnanimous, Virat Kohli embraced his all his teammates and gave them credit for a personal milestone as India's most successful Test captain.

After beating West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test here on Monday, Kohli now has 28 wins from 48 Tests, surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 27 wins from 60 Tests as captain.

"Captaincy is just a C in front of your name. It's the collective effort that matters. It's a by-product of the quality team we have here," Kohli said on the newest record against his name.

"If you see these guys running in -- (Mohammed) Shami's spell today, (Jasprit) Bumrah after having a small niggle, Ishant (Sharma) bowling his heart out, (Ravindra) Jadeja bowling a long spell. If we didn't have the bowlers we have, these results wouldn't have been possible," he added.

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin are third and fourth in the list of successful Indian Test skippers with 21 and 14 wins respectively.

ALSO READ | Kohli supports concussion substitutes

Overall, former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith remains the most successful skipper in the world with 53 Test wins, followed by ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who recorded 48 Test wins in his captaincy tenure.

India have made a superb start to the World Test Championship and the win in the second match not only helped them sweep the series 2-0 but also put them on top of championship points table.

With 120 points from two games, India lead the nine-team table even though Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa are yet to begin their bilateral campaigns in the championship.

Under Kohli, India have achieved some memorable victories in both India and abroad.

Earlier this year, India clinched their maiden Test series in Australia, beating the hosts 2-1 in their own backyard.

In the match here, India entered the fourth day needing eight wickets to win and Kohli's men completed the task after lunch, dismissing the hosts for 210 in 59.5 overs in their chase of a near-impossible target of 468.

The bowling quartet of Ishant Sharma (2/37 in 12 overs), Mohammed Shami (3/65 in 16 overs), Jasprit Bumrah (1/31 in 11 overs) and lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/58 in 16.5 overs) were relentless in their pursuit of keeping the home team batsmen on a tight leash.

Such was India's dominance in the two Tests that West Indies couldn't even cross 250 in any of their four innings and the only half-century was scored by Shamarh Brooks (50) in this game.

It was one of the most satisfying tours for skipper Kohli as his team claimed dominating triumphs in all three formats (3-0 in T20Is, 2-0 in ODIs, and 2-0 in Tests).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Captain Kohli India vs West Indies
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp