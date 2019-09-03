Home Sport Cricket

Easy victory for Lady Andal school in T20 meet

Karen Munoth’s 4/18 and Vishnu Prem Kumar’s unbeaten 51 helped Lady Andal school thrash PSBB (KK Nagar) by 10 wickets in the 6th Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 meet.

By Express News Service

At Chennai: Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 59/8 in 20 ovs lost to St Bede’s AIHSS 60/1 in 7 ovs. PSBB Millennium (Gerukambakkam) 160/7 in 20 ovs (K Om Nitin 81, Adittya Varadharajan 51, M Abiseck 3/33) bt Lalaji Memorial Omega 44/7 in 20 ovs. PSBB (KK Nagar) 101 in 19.1 ovs (Karen Munoth 4/18) lost to Lady Andal School 103 for no loss in 6.3 ovs (B Madhavan 47 n.o, Vishnu Prem Kumar 51 n.o). Santhome HSS 123/4 in 20 ovs (S Barani Chidambaram 30 n.o, J Ajay Chetan 32) bt St Patrick’s 113/4 in 20 ovs (CP Akshath 42, MR Sudarshan 38). At Salem: Neelambal HSS 151/9 in 20 ovs (U Surya 36, S Kethan Sasikanth Nikam 4/26, S Rishikesh 3/26) lost to Sri Vidhya Mandir 154/4 in 13.5 ovs (S Rishikesh 57, MR Mathana Mohan 59, S Gokul 3/30). Ramalinga Vallalar HSS 83 in 16 ovs (S Hari 43, M Kawin 3/14) lost to Holy Cross 84/1 in 8.4 ovs (Mohammed Ameen 57 n.o). At Tirupur: Plato’s Academy 177/4 in 20 ovs (S Sivadevan 79, SJ Arunkumar 40) bt PEM School of Excellence 55/9 in 20 ovs. AKR Academy 111/6 in 20 ovs (V Sugand Pranav 48 n.o) lost to The Earnest Academy 112/2 for in 15 ovs (S Karthic Kumar 59 n.o).

Yousuf treble in IOC win

Affan Yousuf’s hat-trick helped IOC beat Indian Air Force 4-3 in the All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament. The other match also witnessed a treble as Sheshe Gowda scored all three for Indian Railways in a 3-3 draw against Central Secretariat.

Monday’s results: IOC 4-3 Indian Air Force, Central Secretariat 3-3 Indian Railways.  Tuesday’s fixtures: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu vs Punjab and Sind Bank, Indian Army vs Punjab National Bank.

Three medals for TN swimmers

Tamil Nadu swimmers won three medals including two silver on Day 3 of the 73rd Senior National Aquatic Championships in Bhopal. Bhavika Dugar clocked 17:57.67 to finish second behind Richa Mishra (17:55.55) in the women’s 1500m freestyle. In men’s 200m breaststroke, Danush S bagged a silver by clocking 2:19.11. Tamil Nadu (4:39.49) also bagged a bronze in women’s 4x400m medley finishing behind Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Virdhawal Khade (24.19) and his wife Rujuta (26.72) won a gold medal each in men’s 50m butterfly and women’s 50m freestyle respectively.

