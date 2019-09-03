Home Sport Cricket

Sunil Joshi appointed UP Ranji coach

The Karnataka stalwart, who was Bangladesh's spin consultant till the World Cup, had applied for the Indian team's bowling coach job but was not shortlisted.

Sunil Joshi. (File Photo)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Former India spinner Sunil Joshi has been appointed as coach of the Uttar Pradesh Ranji team for a one-year term, the UPCA has announced.

The former left-arm spinner from Karnataka will join the training camp on September 20.

"We have appointed Sunl Joshi as coach of our team for one year. He will join the camp before the Vijay Hazare trophy," Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Secretary Yudhvir Singh told PTI-Bhasha.

Mansur Ali Khan had coached the side in the last season.

The UPCA has not yet decided on the captaincy.

UP had won their maiden and only Ranji title in 2005-06 and have been runners-up five times.

