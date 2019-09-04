Home Sport Cricket

Kagiso Rabada counting on South Africa's past experience to thrive in India 

The Proteas are scheduled to play three T20s and as many Tests against India.

Published: 04th September 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

RABADA

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PRETORIA: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Wednesday said his team will look to use the past experience of playing in the sub-continent when they take on India in the upcoming assignments.

The Proteas are scheduled to play three T20s and as many Tests against India.

"You need to figure out what you need to do to give the team a better chance to win, that is what I try to focus on. When you have played there before you will have an idea of what to do in certain tough situations," he said at South Africa's training camp here.

South Africa had won the T20 ad ODI series but lost the Tests during their last tour of India.

"The previous tour we were successful because we won the T20 and ODI series but the Test series was a bit of a shambles because those wickets were just terrible" Rabada said.

"If I could give an example, the first Test match it was 200 v 200 in first innings. If we batted first it was going to be a different ball game because we ended up having to chase the game. We lost 3-0 and we were truly hammered."

Asked how will they approach spin bowling during the tour, Rabada said: "On our recent tour to Sri Lanka it was tricky conditions. There is a whole lot of talk about how to approach spin but we will see how it goes."

"What helps is that there are guys who have played there in the past and I guess what you can do is to use what worked and what did not work during the Sri Lanka tour to have a base. When you go there for the first time its weird and you don't know what to do,"he said.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kagiso Rabada India vs South Africa
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp