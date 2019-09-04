Home Sport Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis all set to get Pakistan coaching roles

According to a Dawn report, Misbah and Younis emerged as the top candidates for their posts during the interview process conducted by a five-member panel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week.

Published: 04th September 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Misbah-ul-Haq (File | AFP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis are all set to be appointed as the head coach and bowling coach respectively, of the Pakistan national side for the next three years.

According to a Dawn report, Misbah and Younis emerged as the top candidates for their posts during the interview process conducted by a five-member panel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week.

A formal announcement in this regard is set to be made on Wednesday.

The interview panel comprising two independent and three own officials -- former Test captain Intikhab Alam, former Test batsman Bazid Khan, PCB governing board member Asad Ali Khan, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan and Zakir Khan, the PCB director - International Cricket -- has sent its recommendations to PCB chief Ehsan Mani.

In August, Misbah stepped down from his post in the cricket committee and submitted his application for the post of head coach. The other two members who had applied for the post of head coach were former Pakistan Test batsman Mohsin Hasan Khan and Australia's Dean Jones.

Waqar, on the other hand, had previously been the team's head coach twice. He faced stiff competition from former West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh. However, Waqar's experience of working with the national team in the past saw him through. His last tenure was between May 2014 and April 2016.

PCB is wary of the fact that dealing with Waqar has not been easy for them in the past as he quit the post as head coach twice (in 2011 and 2016) and as bowling coach in 2007 under controversial circumstances.

His relationship with the current captain Sarfraz Ahmad is also not an ideal one.

The coaching posts of Pakistan cricket team have been lying vacant ever since PCB decided not to extend contracts of Mickey Arthur and others, following the dismal performance of the Men in Green in the 2019 World Cup in June-July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Misbah-ul-Haq Waqar Younis Pakistan Cricket team Pakistan Coach
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp