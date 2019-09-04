Home Sport Cricket

Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza set to retire from international cricket

Published: 04th September 2019 05:14 PM

Hamilton Masakadza. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HARARE: Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza will be retiring from all forms of international cricket at the end of the upcoming T20 tri-series in Bangladesh.

The 36-year-old Masakadza has played 38 Tests, 209 ODIs and 62 T20 Internationals, scoring 9410 international runs.

He had five centuries each in Tests and ODIs.

"After a great deal of consideration, I have decided to announce my retirement from all formats of international cricket at the end of the upcoming triangular series in Bangladesh," Masakadza said at a press conference at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

"It has been an enormous privilege to have played for and captained my country, and this is one of the hardest decisions I've had to make."

He became the second Zimbabwe player (after Solomon Mire) to announce his retirement after the ICC suspension.

"I was looking forward to the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in Dubai next month, but with Zimbabwe barred from the event, I feel the time is right to shift the focus to the next generation," Masakadza said.

