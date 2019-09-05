Home Sport Cricket

Afghanistan opt to bat against Bangladesh in one-off Test

Rashid became the youngest ever Test skipper at 20 years and 350 days, overtaking the record of Zimbabwe's Tatenda Taibu who in 2004 made his debut as captain just eight days older than the Afghan.

By AFP

CHITTAGONG: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday.

Bangladesh picked an all-spin bowling attack while Afghanistan handed Test debuts to Ibrahim Zadran, Qais Ahmed and Zahir Khan.

The Chittagong Test is the third five-day match for Afghanistan since they received Test status in 2017 and the first against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam,  Mominul Haque,  Mushfiqur Rahim,  Shakib Al Hasan (capt),  Mahmudullah,  Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan.

Afghanistan: Ihsanullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi,  Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai, Rashid Khan (capt), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmed, Zahir Khan.

Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

