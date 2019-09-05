Home Sport Cricket

George Linde replaces Smuts in South Africa's T20I squad for India series

Linde, who was part of the 15-member spin camp that practised in Bengaluru last month, has played 75 T20 matches so far, scoring 611 runs at a strike rate of 139.81.

Published: 05th September 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

George Linde. (Photo | Twitter/Cricket South Africa)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Uncapped left-arm spinner George Linde was on Thursday named as replacement for all-rounder Jon-Jon Trevor Smuts in South Africa's squad for the three-match T20 International series against India, starting September 15.

Linde, who is currently playing in India in the unofficial ODI series against India A, was drafted in after Smuts was pulled out of the squad for "failing to meet the required fitness standards", a Cricket South Africa (CSA) release said.

The 27-year-old from Cape Town scored a quickfire unbeaten 52 in the second game of the five-match series, and has snapped three wickets in as many matches so far.

Linde, who was part of the 15-member spin camp that practised in Bengaluru last month, has played 75 T20 matches so far, scoring 611 runs at a strike rate of 139.81.

He also snapped 77 wickets at a strike rate of 19.3.

The rest of the squad is expected to depart for India on Friday.

South Africa will start their India tour with a three-match T20I series, starting with the first one in Dharamsala on September 15.

South Africa T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs South Africa Trevor Smuts George Linde
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp