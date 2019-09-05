George Linde replaces Smuts in South Africa's T20I squad for India series

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Uncapped left-arm spinner George Linde was on Thursday named as replacement for all-rounder Jon-Jon Trevor Smuts in South Africa's squad for the three-match T20 International series against India, starting September 15.

Linde, who is currently playing in India in the unofficial ODI series against India A, was drafted in after Smuts was pulled out of the squad for "failing to meet the required fitness standards", a Cricket South Africa (CSA) release said.

The 27-year-old from Cape Town scored a quickfire unbeaten 52 in the second game of the five-match series, and has snapped three wickets in as many matches so far.

Linde, who was part of the 15-member spin camp that practised in Bengaluru last month, has played 75 T20 matches so far, scoring 611 runs at a strike rate of 139.81.

He also snapped 77 wickets at a strike rate of 19.3.

The rest of the squad is expected to depart for India on Friday.

South Africa will start their India tour with a three-match T20I series, starting with the first one in Dharamsala on September 15.

South Africa T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.