ICC reveals secret behind Steve Smith's purple patch

MANCHESTER: Australia's Steve Smith is back to doing what he does best at Old Trafford after he had to sit out the third Ashes Test due to injury. Smith scored his 26th Test ton and his third in four innings as the crowd at Old Trafford witnessed some top quality batting.

How most batsmen see them.



How Steve Smith sees them. pic.twitter.com/i9WqQwkQRr — ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2019

Smith shared a partnership of 116 with Marnus Labuschagne across the first two days of the Test. In the middle of that on Day 1, a beachball rolled onto the pitch just as Smith was getting ready to face a delivery from Jofra Archer. The ball rolled towards where the 30-year-old was standing and he swept it away to the square leg boundary.

ICC tweeted an image of Smith sweeping the ball away with the caption that said: "How most batsmen see them vs How Steve Smith sees them." Smith has been in extraordinary form in the Ashes and his lowest score this series is 92.

