Home Sport Cricket

Sleepless nights and a lot of work for Proteas' coach ahead of India tour

Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener has been roped in as batting consultant for the T20 series and Nkwe said his presence will be valuable.

Published: 05th September 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa coach Enoch Nkwe

South Africa coach Enoch Nkwe (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's newly-appointed interim Team Director Enoch Nkwe says he is enduring a lot of sleepless nights to find the "best formula" for his side to perform well during the tough tour of India starting next week.

Nkwe, who was appointed last month following South Africa's disastrous campaign in the World Cup under coach Ottis Gibson, said a lot of work has been done ahead of the tour beginning with the T20 series on September 15 in Dharamsala.

"A lot has been happening behind the scenes to find the best formula of going to India" he said ahead of the team's departure on Thursday.

"It is sleepless nights but for a good cause and it is also an exciting challenge for everyone. It has been long hours communicating with the support staff and the organisation who have been helpful to ensure that I deliver the right things for the team."

The three-match T20 series will be followed by a three-match Test series beginning October 2.

"There has been serious amount of work and we are slowly getting there in terms of building up to the tour. We have been working hard enough to ensure that by the time we come together as a group - we are able to create clear direction and structure," said Nkwe.

Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener has been roped in as batting consultant for the T20 series and Nkwe said his presence will be valuable.

"He has plenty of experience- he is someone who embraces and likes his way of dealing with white ball cricket. He has been around the world - not just from a playing perspective- but he has been involved in T20 leagues around the world over the last few years.

"I see him making a serious impact and sharing some of the ideas that have worked for him. He is excited with the journey that lies ahead for this team in India and we will unpack with him as we go along. He will add a lot of value for us in the coming months and that is good for us."

India head into the home series high on confidence, having dominated the West Indies in all three formats in the contest played in the Caribbean.

Nkwe said they would rather focus on their preparation than think about the opposition.

"To be honest I have not had enough time to watch the opposition. I have asked the performance analyst Prasanna Agoram- to look into it," he said.

"We also don't want to invest too much time on the opposition. We need to find our own way for the four years that are coming and hopefully I will form part of that plan going forward.

"We want to come back from India with some sort of blueprint for whoever will be taking over on a full-time basis to be in a good position," added Nkwe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs South Africa Enoch Nkwe
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp