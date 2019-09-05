Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli posts shirtless picture, netizens mock if he just paid traffic challan

With over 30 million followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Kohli is one of the most followed cricket stars.

Published: 05th September 2019 05:48 PM

Virat Kohli posted this photo on social media on Thursday.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli is not only very active on the cricket field, but the run-machine has an equally strong presence on social media platforms. With over 30 million followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Kohli is one of the most followed cricket stars.

However, his latest post on Instagram has seen fans trolling the India captain. The caption of the picture reads: "As long as we look within, we won't need to seek anything outside."

After the post, netizens took no time in poking fun and a fan tweeted: "kya ho gya bhai? Kisne mara? (What happened brother? Who thrashed you?)

"Bhai Ye Kya halat bana ke rakhi hai tune. Kuch khaya piya Kar (What have you done with yourself brother? Please have a good diet)," another guy tweeted.

One fan told Kohli: "Smith became No.1 Batsman in Test Player...Kuch Karo Bhai..

Pics baad me post Kar Lena... Practice Karo. (Steve Smith has become the no.1 Test batsman. PLease post pictures afterwards and start practising)."

"Background se lag rha hai.. kisi traffic signal par baithe ho (Looking at the background, it seems you are sitting at a traffic signal)," another person tweeted.

Under Kohli's captaincy, India had recently whitewashed West Indies 2-0 in the two-match Test series. With the win in the second Test, Kohli also became India's most successful Test captain with 28 Test wins. The record was earlier held by M.S. Dhoni. The former skipper had 27 wins from 60 matches.

