‘A’ good launch pad for Shikhar Dhawan’s WT20 dream

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India A needed five runs from one ball, with Rahul Chahar on strike. The tail-ender had walked in after a collapse. The dugout was nervously excited, including the big man, Shikhar Dhawan. Chahar took a wild swing and made no connection as Beuran Hendricks’ slower ball took shelter in the gloves of wicketkeeper Sinethemba Queshile. South Africa A won their first match of the series to make it 3-1.

But with the outcome of the series decided before this match, all eyes were on Dhawan. Even though it was a truncated, inconsequential List A match, the India star seemed to be enjoying it, irrespective of the occasion.

After a solid start in the World Cup, a thumb injury in the second league match against Australia ruled the opener out of the tournament. Looking to put that disappointment behind, Dhawan is channelising his energy and focus on the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

“Absolutely (that’s the long term goal). I am looking ahead to the T20 World Cup and I’m looking forward to scoring lots of runs for the Indian team and be a consistent performer and keep enjoying the game. That’s it. If I keep performing and keep enjoying, then I’ll be there,” he said.

His immediate focus is on the T20I series against South Africa which starts on September 15. He appears to be shaping up nicely by facing the likes of Anrich Nortje, Beuran and Bjorn Fortuin, who will feature in those T20 matches. He made 52 off 43 balls with eight fours to show that he is in good touch.

“I’m coming back to the A team after a long time. It’s good that I scored a half-century. I enjoyed it and I was hitting the ball nicely. It’s good practice for the upcoming series since I’ll be facing a lot of these players. It’s good preparation going into a series.”

The veteran of 133 ODIs, 34 Tests and 53 T20Is said he is enjoying his time with his junior colleagues. “These boys have been doing well and I’m a fun loving guy, easy going. So I can mingle with anyone. We have a good laugh together and we’ve been having dinner together, which has created a bonding. On the field, when they ask something, whatever knowledge I have I share.”

Though Dhawan gave India A a good start and skipper Shreyas Iyer (26) and Shivam Dube (31) took the team A closer to the target, there was a middle-order collapse as South Africa A eventually won through the DLS Method.

Brief scores

South Africa A 137/1 in 25 ovs (Hendricks 60) bt India A 188/9 in 25 ovs (Dhawan 52, Dube 31, Iyer 26, Nortje 3/36, Jansen 3/25) by 4 runs on DLS Method.