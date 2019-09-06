Home Sport Cricket

Abhimanyu Easwaran finds groove, hits ton in Duleep final against India Green

India Red opener Abhimanyu Easwaran said his interaction with former India A coach Rahul Dravid and others helped.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

India Red opener Abhimanyu Easwaran

India Red opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Abhimanyu Easwaran knows a thing or two about bouncing back. In the last Ranji Trophy season, the Bengal opener was finding it difficult to convert his starts into hundreds. Known for his temperament, it was frustrating for the 23-year-old.

But the right-hander overcame that problem in the latter half of the season, scoring big tons. He amassed 861 runs at an impressive average of 95.67 and finished the season with two hundreds and a double century — 186, 183 and 201. He was the seventh highest scorer in Ranji last time.

He said his interaction with former India A coach Rahul Dravid and others helped. “Initially, last season, I was getting 50s in Ranji Trophy and for India A too, but I was not getting those big scores. So I spoke about it to Rahul sir and my coach Apurva Desai. I realised that I was trying too much after scoring 60 or so. It happens at times when you feel you are set and you want to dominate proceedings. But one has to play as per the situation,” said Easwaran.

However, things did not go according to plan in the last few months for him. After scoring 233 against Sri Lanka A in Belagavi in May, Easwaran made only 123 in the next eight innings for India A.

On Thursday, playing against India Green in the Duleep Trophy final, the India Red opener showed great composure to hit an unbeaten 102 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He scored 0, 18 and 22 in the first three innings of the tournament.

“I do not think about what happened in the last games. I was trying to stay in the present. I want to focus on one game at a time. I  knew I was batting well and it was just a matter of time to score big. I’m happy that it happened in the final,” said Easwaran.

He looked determined on the second day. He got off the mark in the first ball itself and had a positive approach. He ran well between the wickets and looked comfortable against the likes of Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. His knock included 11 boundaries and two sixes.
He dedicated the ton to his sister, Pallavi, showing the rakhi thread he was carrying in his pocket. At stumps, India Red were 175/2, trailing by 56 runs.

Earlier, leg spinner Markande scored an unbeaten 76 off 126 balls and shared a 59-run stand with Rajpoot (30) for the last wicket to help India Green post 231.

Brief scores

India Green 231 in 72.1 ovs (Markande 76 n.o, Unadkat 4/83) vs India Red 175/2 in 52 ovs (Easwaran 102 n.o).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhimanyu Easwaran India Green vs India Red Duleep Trophy 2019 final
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp