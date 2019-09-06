Home Sport Cricket

Meet the 12-year-old kid who picked garbage for 4 years to fulfill dream of watching Ashes

Max Waight saved his hard-earned money for four years to watch the ongoing Test series.

Published: 06th September 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Pacer James Pattinson gifted Max Waight a team T-shirt signed by the entire Australia squad.

By IANS

MANCHESTER: One can say, without a doubt, that the craze for the Ashes series between Australia and England transcends over any other cricketing rivalry in the world.

Both countries have fans who can go to any extent in order to support their teams. One such fan is 12-year-old Max Waight, who saved his hard-earned money for four years to watch the ongoing Test series in England.

In 2015, Max had watched Australia win the World Cup on home soil and it was then that he and his mother hatched a plan about going to England in 2019 and watch the Australian team take on England in their own backyard in the Ashes, reports cricket.com.au.

His father Damien Waight told him that if he could earn 1,500 Australian dollars, he would take him to the UK.

Following this, Max and his mother came up with the idea of wheeling their neighbours' rubbish bins out on the weekend for a low charge of $1 per household.

The entire process went on for four years and Max kept on putting out bins on weekends. And at last, he was able to raise the money asked by his father, who booked the tickets and took the entire family to England to watch the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

"When I said it, I had to follow through. If he saved up the money, I wasn't going to let him down," Damien said.

"You don't fast forward in your mind at the start and think you're going to do it, but it's good that we are here. It's an amazing experience. We've got our whole family and another close family that we're friends with. We're just making memories," he added.

Max also got to meet his two favourite players -- Steve Smith and Pat Cummins.

"Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are my favourites. I got to talk to them about how they prepare and play the game. It was very enjoyable," Max said.

At lunch on Day 2, pacer James Pattinson gifted Max a team T-shirt signed by the entire Australia squad.

"I really enjoy playing and watching cricket. It's just a passion of mine," Max said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashes Max Max Waight
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp