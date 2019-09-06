Home Sport Cricket

Rain delays third day of fourth Ashes Test

Australia are well-placed in this match thanks to Steve Smith's 211 -- his third Test century in four innings.

Published: 06th September 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

The covers are on as rain delays the start of play on the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Photo | AFP)

The covers are on as rain delays the start of play on the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Rain delayed the start of the third day of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Friday.

Although a heavier downpour had given way to light drizzle in Manchester, both the pitch and square at northwest county Lancashire's headquarters ground remained fully covered as the clock ticked round to the scheduled start time of 11:00 am (1000 GMT).

England will resume on 23-1, 474 runs behind Australia's commanding first-innings 497-8 declared, with left-handed opener Rory Burns 15 not out and nightwatchman Craig Overton unbeaten on three.

Australia are well-placed in this match thanks to Steve Smith's 211 -- his third Test century in four innings.

Smith, the world's top-ranked Test batsman, missed England's dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion suffered when felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the second match at Lord's.

This is former Australia captain Smith's first Test series since a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The 30-year-old has so far scored 589 runs in this Ashes at a colossal average of 147.25, having marked his return to the format with scores of 144 and 142 that were key to Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Even having retired hurt, having been felled by Archer, he still resumed his innings at Lord's to make 92 -- his lowest score this series.

This five-match Ashes contest is currently all square at 1-1 and victory at Old Trafford would see holders Australia retain the urn at 2-1 up with one to play.

It is 18 years since Australia last won an Ashes series in England.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashes Australia England
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp