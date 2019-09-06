Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar explains what sets Steve Smith apart from other batsmen

The 30-year-old has now become the second fastest cricketer in the history of the game to hit 26 Test tons.

Published: 06th September 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has showered praises on Steve Smith of Australia, who continued his brilliant run of form in the Ashes series by slamming a double century against England in the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester.

On Thursday, Smith -- who had to miss the third Ashes Test due to concussion -- played an incredible knock of 212 to help Australia post a mammoth first inning total of 497/8 and take the driver's seat at the Old Trafford.

"Complicated technique but an organised mindset is what sets Steve Smith apart. Incredible comeback!" Tendulkar tweeted while praising Smith.

While hitting his third ton, his 26th overall, in the five-match Ashes series, Smith also went past Tendulkar in an illustrious list led by Aussie great Don Bradman. The 30-year-old has now become the second fastest cricketer in the history of the game to hit 26 Test tons.

The former Australian skipper pushed Tendulkar to the third spot as he reached the milestone in 121 innings, while the 'Master Blaster' got to this mark in 136 innings.

