Home Sport Cricket

BCCI issues notice to Dinesh Karthik for violating guidelines of his central contract

The BCCI contracts do not allow any player to participate or be present at any other sporting activity without taking permission from the board.

Published: 07th September 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Karthik. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a notice to wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik for allegedly violating guidelines of his central contract.

Karthik was spotted in the dressing room of the Tribango Knight Riders in the opening match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The BCCI contracts do not allow any player to participate or be present at any other sporting activity without taking permission from the board.

During the CPL match, Karthik was seen seated next to former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum.

It is important to note that the owners of Karthik's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders also own Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.

The player has been issued a notice and he has been given a week to respond to the charges.

Karthik last played an international match in the recently concluded World Cup. He played the semi-final game against New Zealand, which the team eventually lost.

After that, he was dropped from the team squad for the limited-over series leg against West Indies.

Recently, he was appointed as the captain of Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Vijay Hazare trophy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik BCCI central contract Caribbean Premier League
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp