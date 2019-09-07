Home Sport Cricket

Breather with a rider for BCCI units

CoA pushes election deadline to September 28, but associations like TN & Karnataka left facing race against time

Published: 07th September 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has handed non-compliant BCCI units a lifeline.As reported by this newspaper on September 3, the deadline for holding elections has been extended. Instead of September 14, as stated earlier, the state associations have to complete elections by September 28 and send names of representatives to vote at the BCCI annual general meeting which is scheduled for October 22.

If that is good news for the 10 associations marked non-compliant on a list released on August 13, there is a catch. The state units have been asked to submit amended constitutions, appoint electoral officers and issue the notice to conduct elections by September 12. This is going to result in some of the associations facing a race against time. CoA has warned that failure to honour the September 12 and 28 deadlines will result in the loss of voting rights at the board AGM.

The associations of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bengal were among the 10 listed as non-compliant. As on Friday, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were still to finalise how to go about the election process and meet the September 12 deadline. Having already announced that elections will be held on October 1, Bengal have to change plans.

Waiting for a Supreme Court hearing on queries regarding the amended constitution, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has to quickly decide what it needs to do. “I’m not sure how we can start the process, because our questions regarding the new constitution are still to be answered. We are waiting for a Supreme Court hearing. An executive committee meeting will be held to decide the course of action,” said a TNCA official.

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has a different problem. “Our constitution says a notice of 21 days has to be issued to hold the AGM in which we hold elections. We barely have 21 days before September 28. So we’ll request CoA for an extension of 10-12 days. Based on the reply, we’ll decide what to do,” said a KSCA official. However, going by the directive issued by CoA on Friday, it seems unlikely that the units failing to meet the new deadlines will be granted additional time.

“CoA will neither take cognisance of any request for extension of time from state associations or their electoral officers who do not complete everything before the deadline of September 12, nor entertain any request to vet the constitution or amended version thereof submitted beyond the said deadline,” said a release.Having dodged deadlines and directives for a long time, the state associations yet to fall in line have just a few days. It’s to be seen if the ones still seeking time find a way out.

