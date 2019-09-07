Madhan helps Srirangam win Junior Kings Tiruchy leg

CHENNAI : G Madhan Kumar’s unbeaten 50 helped Srirangam Government Boys HSS beat Campion AIHSS by six wickets in the Tiruchy leg final of the sixth Junior Super Kings inter- school T20 championship. Brief scores: Tiruchy (final): Campion AIHSS 125/4 in 20 ovs (SN Lulith Purnesh 32, F Joy Harran 31) lost to Srirangam Govt Boys HSS 126/4 in 19.3 ovs (G Madhan Kumar 50 n.o, S Kavin 48; SN Lulith Purnesh 3/19); MoM: G Madhan Kumar (Srirangam Govt Boys HSS).

Best Batsman: SG Balaji (Alpha CBSE), Best Bowler: C Ajay Kumar (Srirangam Govt Boys HSS). Player of the Tournament: SN Lulith Purnesh (Campion AIHSS). Chennai (quarterfinals): St Bede’s 150/6 in 20 ovs (I Vetrivel 41 n.o) bt PSBB Millennium (Gerugambakkam) 96/8 in 20 ovs (Adittya Varadharajan 27; S Mohammed Ali 3/13). Santhome HSS 104/9 in 20 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 54; R Rishi 3/13) lost to Lady Andal 110/1 in 11.3 ovs (Vishnu Prem Kumar 68 n.o).

Tennis tourney Bharath

Nishop Kumar beat top seed Dhakshineshwar Suresh in the semifinals of eNoash iSolutions National series AITA-ranking tournament. Results: Singles (semifinals): Bharath Nishop Kumaran bt Dhakshineswar Suresh 1-6, 7-5, 6-4; Prithvi Sekhar bt Deepak Senthil Kumar 6-2, 6-3. Doubles (final): Dhakshneshwar/Prithvi Sekar bt Mohammed Fahad/Ihsan Hussain 6-3, 6-3.

Tamil Nadu win silver

Tamil Nadu bagged both men’s and women’s silver in the 30th Federation Cup national throwball championship held in Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu lost 6-15, 15-13, 10-15 to Delhi in the men’s final. In the women’s final, Delhi beat Tamil Nadu 15-13,15-11.

Hemanth excels

V Hemanth Ram’s 4/36 helped Parthasarathy MCC beat Sri Vaishnavi CC by 28 runs in their TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA Third Division league match. Brief scores (Third Division): Parthasarathy MCC 170/8 in 30 ovs (J Karthick 53; S Nithin Athreya 3/49, R Dhanasekar 3/52) bt Sri Vaishnavi CC 142/9 in 30 ovs (V Hemanth Ram 4/36).