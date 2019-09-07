Of great comebacks and talented newcomers

Veturi Srivatsa By

Who is going to get to Sachin Tendulkar’s hundred centuries? The question comes up for discussion from time to time. After taking the names of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson in the same breath as the world’s best batsmen, the list has been whittled down to two: Kohli and Smith.

Everyone agrees Kohli is the best across formats and unchallenged in ODIs. Smith is getting the vote as Test batsman after his three hundreds in four innings in the Ashes. Had he not been struck by a Jofra Archer bouncer, Smith might have got another. Smith missed the third Test and was back for the fourth. As he himself stated, the English fast-bowlers played into his hands by their persistent short-pitched bowling, enabling him to score a double ton, his third in the Ashes.

Amid all the talk of beautiful batsmanship and breathtaking fast bowling, Kohli went about his captaincy, leading India to another unbeaten overseas tour, in the West Indies. He had much to thank his bowlers, hat-trick man Jasprit Bumrah in particular. Kohli is effusive in his praise, describing Bumrah as the most “complete bowler in the world.”

Bumrah is not the routinely wicket-taking fast bowlers India produced over the years. His predecessors did not have the support he has from the likes of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. Bumrah is no Archer, Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins. He is in a class of his own, who generates pace and moves the ball both in and out to leave batsman guessing. Chances of him getting another hat-trick are more as he is accurate, with a deadly yorker.The biggest victim of this pace trio is spin. India’s best spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to sit out. He yielded his place to a better fielder and a tailor-made left-arm spinner for the Caribbean pitches, although he has four tons and 60 wickets in 11 Tests against the West Indies.

The management got flak for dropping Ashwin and Rohit Sharma from the XI, but the results show the two were not missed. It only shows how strong India’s line-up was, that they could bench players of their calibre and still win. Rohit got edged out by Andhra’s Hanuma Vihari, who got into the Test side after getting seasoned in first-class cricket. In 75 first-class and 72 List A games, Vihari scored over 9,000 runs. And in the six Tests he played, he did not do anything to raise questions over his temperament or ability to score when the team needed.

Kohli has a pleasant way of praising teammates. Of Vihari, he says “he accepts and corrects his mistakes and plays with a lot of heart. Always up to do anything for the team.” That’s enough to boost a youngster’s confidence.India’s next assignment is at home against South Africa, a team trying to regain its status after a poor World Cup. It will take some effort to match India in the three-Test series.

