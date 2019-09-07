Prep talk, not pep talk, behind Hanuma Vihari’s success

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an age when it is difficult to differentiate between sportspersons and movie stars courtesy flashy hairdos and tattoos, Hanuma Vihari is a breath of fresh air. He does not swear on the ground. He maintains a demeanour that rivals a monk’s. The only thing that makes noise for him is his bat, which sent many West Indies bowlers to the fence during the Test series. Vihari ended it as the top run-getter, with 291.

In a chat with this daily, the 25-year-old shed light on his preparation for tournaments. The Hyderabad resident cited his early arrival in West Indies as the reason for his success. He was there since early July, playing for India A in the unofficial one-day and Test series. The A tournaments proved to be a good litmus test for him, as he staked a solid claim for the No 6 slot in the senior side with some solid performances (224 runs in the four-dayers, second-highest).

“I went to West Indies quite early to lead the India A side. That helped a lot. I got used to the conditions and wickets early. But at the same time, the quality is quite different when it comes to international cricket. So, I had to start from scratch. I played the way I generally do. I didn’t tinker much with my technique,” said the Andhra skipper, who returned on Friday.

“I never go into a match with expectations. That has never been my mindset. I prepare for the match, and try dealing with situations accordingly. Results are important to me, but I do not think too much about that when I am playing,” he added.

Though Vihari has mostly batted in the top-order in his 75-match first-class career, taking on a role lower down didn’t faze him. “It is all about understanding the team’s dynamics. If you do, you will be comfortable at any position. But if you are stubborn about your position, things will get difficult. I don’t really think about where I‘m batting. I just want to contribute in the best way possible.”

Vihari’s next assignment will be at Visakhapatnam, his professional home ground since his shift from Hyderabad to Andhra before the 2016-17 season. The first of the three-Tests series against South Africa starts there on October 2, and the right-hander wants to cross that bridge when it’s in front of him.

“I do not have expectations or targets. The objective is to play each Test as it comes and prepare accordingly. More importantly, I want to keep performing consistently. I am looking forward to playing in Vizag. It is a special ground. I got a lot of support from Andhra, and got a lot of recognition after I moved there.”