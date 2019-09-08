Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship: Lady Andal, Vidya Mandir in title clash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Anirudh Seshadhri’s unbeaten 53 helped Lady Andal beat St Bede’s by seven wickets in the semifinals of the sixth Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship. Vidya Mandir also made it to the final.

Brief scores (Chennai): St Bede’s 146/6 in 20 ovs (Abisek 41) lost to Lady Andal 152/3 in 17.2 ovs (Seshadhri 53 n.o, Rishi 42). Don Bosco (Egmore) 135/5 in 20 ovs (Kumar 48) lost to Vidya Mandir (Mylapore) 139/7 in 19.5 ovs (Ramnath 63).

Abilash stars in U-12 meet

Abilash’s 70 helped Chettinad Vidyashram hammer Jawahar Vidyalaya by 98 runs in the Friend’s Trophy U-12 tournament final.Brief scores (final): Chettinad Vidyashram 158/7 in 30 ovs (Abilash 70; Varshan 3/13, Shrinand 3/25) bt Jawahar Vidyalaya 60 in 20.2 ovs (Rishi 3/20, Sandeep 3/5). Best batsman: Varshan (Jawahar Vidyalaya). Best bowler: Sandeep (Chettinad Vidyashram). Best all-rounder: Sanjay (Chettinad Vidyashram). Promising player: Sanjay (Jawahar Vidyalaya).

Noor shines with fifer

S Noor Mohamed starred with 5/34 as Jai Hind beat Presidency College Athletic Association by one wicket in a TNCA Sixth Division A zone league match.Brief scores: B&C Mills 162/6 in 30 ovs (Murali 44) tied with Madras Indians CC 162/9 in 30 ovs (Madhesh 3/44). Presidency College Athletic Association 158 in 29.5 ovs (Murugan 54; Mohamed 5/34) lost to Jai Hind CC 161/9 in 29.1 ovs (Suresh 3/40).

Prithvi clinches title

Prithvi Sekar beat Bharath Kumaran 6-1 (conceded) to win the men’s singles at eNoah iSolution national series AITA-ranking tournament.