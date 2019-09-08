Home Sport Cricket

Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship: Lady Andal, Vidya Mandir in title clash

R Anirudh Seshadhri’s unbeaten 53 helped Lady Andal beat St Bede’s by seven wickets in the semifinals of the sixth Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship.

Published: 08th September 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Anirudh Seshadhri’s unbeaten 53 helped Lady Andal beat St Bede’s by seven wickets in the semifinals of the sixth Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship. Vidya Mandir also made it to the final.

Brief scores (Chennai): St Bede’s 146/6 in 20 ovs (Abisek 41) lost to Lady Andal 152/3 in 17.2 ovs (Seshadhri 53 n.o, Rishi 42). Don Bosco (Egmore) 135/5 in 20 ovs (Kumar 48) lost to Vidya Mandir (Mylapore) 139/7 in 19.5 ovs (Ramnath 63). 

Abilash stars in U-12 meet

Abilash’s 70 helped Chettinad Vidyashram hammer Jawahar Vidyalaya by 98 runs in the Friend’s Trophy U-12 tournament final.Brief scores (final): Chettinad Vidyashram 158/7 in 30 ovs (Abilash 70; Varshan 3/13, Shrinand 3/25) bt Jawahar Vidyalaya 60 in 20.2 ovs (Rishi 3/20, Sandeep 3/5). Best batsman: Varshan (Jawahar Vidyalaya). Best bowler: Sandeep (Chettinad Vidyashram). Best all-rounder: Sanjay (Chettinad Vidyashram). Promising player: Sanjay (Jawahar Vidyalaya). 

Noor shines with fifer

S Noor Mohamed starred with 5/34 as Jai Hind beat Presidency College Athletic Association by one wicket in a TNCA Sixth Division A zone league match.Brief scores: B&C Mills 162/6 in 30 ovs (Murali 44) tied with Madras Indians CC 162/9 in 30 ovs (Madhesh 3/44). Presidency College Athletic Association 158 in 29.5 ovs (Murugan 54; Mohamed 5/34) lost to Jai Hind CC 161/9 in 29.1 ovs (Suresh 3/40).

Prithvi clinches title

Prithvi Sekar beat Bharath Kumaran 6-1 (conceded) to win the men’s singles at eNoah iSolution national series AITA-ranking tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Junior Super Kings inter school T20 Lady Andal Vidya Mandir Lady Andal vs Vidya Mandir
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp