Home Sport Cricket

'Amazing feeling to know urn is coming home': Steve Smith on Australia retaining Ashes

Smith has scored an astonishing 671 runs at an average innings of 134.2, including three hundreds, despite missing England's one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.

Published: 09th September 2019 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Steve Smith leaves the field after being dismissed during day four of the fourth Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. | AP

Australia's Steve Smith leaves the field after being dismissed during day four of the fourth Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. | AP

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Steve Smith said it "feels amazing" to retain the Ashes after Australia finally ended a stubborn rearguard effort from England on Sunday to win the fourth Test by 185 runs.

England, set a huge second-innings target of 383 to win, were bowled out for 197 following some spirited lower-order defiance, putting Australia 2-1 up in the five-Test series ahead of next week's finale at the Oval.

"It feels amazing to know the urn is coming home," former captain Smith told Sky Sports.

Smith has scored an astonishing 671 runs at an average innings of 134.2, including three hundreds, despite missing England's one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with a concussion.

"I've been here a few times when things haven't gone our way," he added. "This was always one to tick off my bucket list. It's extremely satisfying.

"We thought we would get our eight chances. I thought (Craig) Overton was exceptional but fortunately, the boys got the job done.

"I am incredibly proud of how I have performed and what I have helped the team achieve."

Australia captain Tim Paine told the BBC he was overcome with emotion.

"The amount of work that's tried to go on in to retain the Ashes has been enormous and I'm really proud of this group and how we bounced back from Headingley," he said.

"The atmosphere, I was just saying to the guys, at every ground has been unbelievable. The noise they make here and the passion they have for cricket makes this moment all the more special.

"We're thrilled. This is what we came here to do, to take the Ashes home. We'll have a bloody good night tonight together and celebrate but we'll be back on deck next week. We want to win the Ashes 3-1."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith Ashes 2019
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp