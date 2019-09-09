Home Sport Cricket

Michael Clarke reveals underwent surgery to have skin cancer removed

The 38-year-old shared a picture on his Instagram page after the procedure on his forehead.

MELBOURNE; Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has revealed that he recently had a cancer removed from his face -- third such operation since his battle started with the disease in 2006.

"Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face. youngsters out there make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun," Clarke posted alongside the picture.

Clarke has been diagnosed with three separate non-melanoma lesions since he hung up his boots, the Australian media reported.

Clarke's first skin cancer diagnosis came out in 2006 and he has actively involved in raising awareness on the issue.

Earlier, another former captain Ian Chappell had also revealed that he is fighting skin cancer.

The 75-year-old's revelation came in July this year.

The former batsman was operated on his neck and armpit and also underwent radiation therapy.

"A bit of tiredness at night and a bit of skin irritation, but other than that I'm feeling pretty good," he had said after making his battle with the disease public.

Another former captain Richie Benaud died of skin cancer in April 2015.

