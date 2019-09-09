Home Sport Cricket

Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh by 224 runs in one-off Test 

This is the first time Afghanistan won a Test away from home in what was their first away Test. They beat Bangladesh by 224 runs.

Published: 09th September 2019 05:34 PM

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan (L) celebrates with his teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh cricketer Musfiqur Rahim during the fourth day of the one-off cricket Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on September 8, 2019.

By AFP

CHITTAGONG: Rashid Khan claimed 6-49 and completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket as Afghanistan overcame rain and fading light to crush Bangladesh by 224 runs in the one-off Test in Chittagong on Monday.

In only his country's third Test match, Rashid took three of the last four wickets to finish with a match haul of 11 wickets, helping Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for 173 runs in the second innings.

With four wickets in hand, the hosts were given 18.3 overs to survive after play resumed in the final session following a rain break but they succumbed with three overs to spare.

Brief scores: Afghanistan first innings 342 all out (Rahmat Shah 102, Asghar Afghan 92, Rashid Khan 51; Taijul Islam 4-116) and 260 all out (Ibrahim Zadran 87, Asghar Afgan 50; Shakib Al Hasan 3-58) vs Bangladesh first innings 205 (Mominul Haque 52; Rashid Khan 5-55, Mohammad Nabi 3-56) and 173 in 61.2 overs (Rashid Khan 6-49, Zahir Khan 3-59)

