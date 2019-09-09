Home Sport Cricket

South Africa start India tour with visit to High Commissioner in Delhi

South Africa's tour of India starts with a three match T20I series. The first match will be played on September 15 in Dharamsala, followed by a match in Mohali on September 18.

Published: 09th September 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday tweeted images of the team members at the High Commission.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The South African cricket team started their tour of India with a visit to the country's High Commissioner in New Delhi. Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday tweeted images of the team members at the High Commission.

"Great start to the tour of India last night with dinner with the High Commissioner of South Africa, His Excellency, Mr Sbu Ndebele and his wonderful staff & their families. It's great to know our boys will have a few familiar faces to look out for on match days. #ProudlySA," said the CSA's tweet.

South Africa's tour of India starts with a three match T20I series. The first match will be played on September 15 in Dharamsala, followed by a match in Mohali on September 18. The final T20I will be played in Bengaluru on September 22.

This will be followed by a Test series which will be South Africa's first in the World Test Championship and the second for India. The first Test will be played between October 2 and 6 in Visakhapatnam, followed by a match in Pune (October 10-14) and the final match in Ranchi (October 19-23)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
High Commissioner Cricket South Africa
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp