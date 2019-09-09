South Africa start India tour with visit to High Commissioner in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The South African cricket team started their tour of India with a visit to the country's High Commissioner in New Delhi. Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday tweeted images of the team members at the High Commission.

"Great start to the tour of India last night with dinner with the High Commissioner of South Africa, His Excellency, Mr Sbu Ndebele and his wonderful staff & their families. It's great to know our boys will have a few familiar faces to look out for on match days. #ProudlySA," said the CSA's tweet.

South Africa's tour of India starts with a three match T20I series. The first match will be played on September 15 in Dharamsala, followed by a match in Mohali on September 18. The final T20I will be played in Bengaluru on September 22.

This will be followed by a Test series which will be South Africa's first in the World Test Championship and the second for India. The first Test will be played between October 2 and 6 in Visakhapatnam, followed by a match in Pune (October 10-14) and the final match in Ranchi (October 19-23)