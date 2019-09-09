Home Sport Cricket

Vidya Mandir emerge as Chennai’s Super Kings

CV Achyuth’s 4 for 14 helped Vidya Mandir defeat Lady Andal by 90 runs in the final of the Chennai leg of the 6th Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship.

By Express News Service

CV Achyuth's 4 for 14 helped Vidya Mandir defeat Lady Andal by 90 runs in the final of the Chennai leg of the 6th Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship.

Vidya Mandir and Lady Andal qualified from Chennai for the second phase of the  tournament which will be held later in Tirunelveli. Rajiv Kumar, Chennai Super Kings assistant coach, gave away the prizes.
Brief scores: Vidya Mandir (Mylapore) 166/5 in 20 ovs (H Rahul Ayyappan 46, Vijay Priyadarsan 66 n.o, John Tarun George 26) bt Lady Andal VS MHSS 76 in 12.5 ovs (R Anirudh Seshadhri 27, CV Achyuth 4/14). MoM: Vijay Priyadarsan. Special awards: Best batsman: Vishnu Prem Kumar (Lady Andal). Best bowler: CV Achyuth (Vidya Mandir). Player of the tournament: L Ramnath (Vidya Mandir).

TN camp in Tirupur
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has named 21 probables for the Tamil Nadu state team which will play the Vijay Hazare tournament later this month in Jaipur. The preparatory camp will be held in Tirupur from September 9 to  17. K Mukunth, S Lokeshwar and M Siddharth are some of the new faces. Baba Indrajith, who is yet to recover from an injury, will not be playing.
Probables: Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Mukund, N Jagadeesan, B Aparajith, R Ashwin, MS Washington Sundar, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, C Hari Nishaanth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Lokeshwar, K Mukunth, M Vijay, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, Abhishek Tanwar, J Kousik, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, M Ashwin.

Julvan bags crown
Julvan of Pondy beat Karuna of Snook City 53-15, 67-49, 59-46 in the singles event of the  MUC non-medallist snooker tournament.
Results: Finals: Singles: Julvan (Pondy) bt Karuna (Snook City) 53-15, 67-49, 59-46. Doubles: Freddy/Ashish (QLounge) bt Arjun/Shoaib (Q Ball City) 74-33, 46, 61, 49, 46, 30-59, 68-47.

Chennai hammer Madurai
Chennai blanked Madurai 3-0 to win the men’s final team event at the Tamil Nadu inter- district table tennis championship, held at Erode Builders Engineering College, Erode on Sunday. In women’s summit clash Chennai got the better of Erode 3-0.
Results: Team championship: Men: Chennai bt Madurai 3-0. Boys: Youth: Chennai bt Erode 3-0. Junior: Chennai bt Madurai 3-1. Sub-junior: Chennai bt Madurai 3-1. Cadet: Chennai bt Erode 3-0. Women: Chennai bt Madurai 3-0. Girls: Youth: Chennai bt Madurai 3-0. Junior: Chennai bt Madurai 3-0. Sub-junior: Chennai bt Madurai 3-1. Cadet: Chennai bt Madurai 3-0.

