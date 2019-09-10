A team high on Dravidian philosophy of blooding youngsters

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After dominating South Africa A in the one-day series, India A showed their supremacy on Day 1 of the first unofficial Test on Monday. On a greenish pitch the bowlers bowled out the visitors for 164 before young captain Shubman Gill anchored the innings with the bat to help India A finish at 129/2 at stumps.

For India A coach Sitanshu Kotak, more than winning or losing, what matters is carrying forward the legacy of Rahul Dravid. Kotak, who coached Sa­urasthra last season, has be­en handed the responsibiliti­es of India A for this series after Dravid took charge as the He­ad of Cricket Operations at NCA.“Rahul wants us to play positive cricket and try and get a result. To give maximum opportunity to those who deserve. We are not picking a side to win a game. We believe that whoever we pick, we are giving everyone opportunity. But once we have the XI, they should play to win,” said Kotak.

India A won the one-day series 4-1 and are in total control of the first four-day game. Skipper Gill is leading from the front with a classy half century against an attack featuring Lungi Ngidi. The youngster seems to be enjoying his role. “The selectors are giving opportunities to boys who are potentially good. I think the idea was to give him (Gill) that kind of experience and he has done well. But I don’t think Rahul or the selectors are thinking that he has to do well. He may not do well. That’s fine because he will learn. Because India A is more for development,” Kotak said.

There was an expected face missing when the team took the field. Vijay Shankar sat out after he injured his thumb duri­ng practice on Sunday. This brought in all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, who was included in the squad at the eleventh hour. Gill chose to field. Openers Aiden Markram and Pieter Malan fell for ducks and they were 22-5 after 13 overs. Late ca­meos by tail-enders Marco Ja­nsen (45 off 69, 4x4, 2x6) and Da­ne Piedt (33 off 45, 6x4) helped South Africa A cross 150. Kotak said Dravid would be happy with the performance.

“Everyday, he speaks to us and makes sure everything is alright. He sees if we need support. He was happy that every game, we tried all the players. We tried and gave two to three games to each player. When India team needs any sort of replacement, we have enough players performing at India A level.”

Brief scores: South Africa A 164 in 51.5 ovs (Jansen 45 n.o, Thakur 3/29, Gowtham 3/64) vs India A 129/2 in 38 ovs (Gill 66 no).