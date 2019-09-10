Home Sport Cricket

A team high on Dravidian philosophy of blooding youngsters

For India A coach Sitanshu Kotak, more than winning or losing, what matters is carrying forward the legacy of Rahul Dravid.

Published: 10th September 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

K Gowtham picked up three wickets

K Gowtham picked up three wickets

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After dominating South Africa A in the one-day series, India A showed their supremacy on Day 1 of the first unofficial Test on Monday. On a greenish pitch the bowlers bowled out the visitors for 164 before young captain Shubman Gill anchored the innings with the bat to help India A finish at 129/2 at stumps.

For India A coach Sitanshu Kotak, more than winning or losing, what matters is carrying forward the legacy of Rahul Dravid. Kotak, who coached Sa­urasthra last season, has be­en handed the responsibiliti­es of India A for this series after Dravid took charge as the He­ad of Cricket Operations at NCA.“Rahul wants us to play positive cricket and try and get a result. To give maximum opportunity to those who deserve. We are not picking a side to win a game. We believe that whoever we pick, we are giving everyone opportunity. But once we have the XI, they should play to win,” said Kotak.

India A won the one-day series 4-1 and are in total control of the first four-day game. Skipper Gill is leading from the front with a classy half century against an attack featuring Lungi Ngidi. The youngster seems to be enjoying his role. “The selectors are giving opportunities to boys who are potentially good. I think the idea was to give him (Gill) that kind of experience and he has done well. But I don’t think Rahul or the selectors are thinking that he has to do well. He may not do well. That’s fine because he will learn. Because India A is more for development,” Kotak said.

There was an expected face missing when the team took the field. Vijay Shankar sat out after he injured his thumb duri­ng practice on Sunday. This brought in all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, who was included in the squad at the eleventh hour. Gill chose to field. Openers Aiden Markram and Pieter Malan fell for ducks and they were 22-5 after 13 overs. Late ca­meos by tail-enders Marco Ja­nsen (45 off 69, 4x4, 2x6) and Da­ne Piedt (33 off 45, 6x4) helped South Africa A cross 150. Kotak said Dravid would be happy with the performance. 

“Everyday, he speaks to us and makes sure everything is alright. He sees if we need support. He was happy that every game, we tried all the players. We tried and gave two to three games to each player. When India team needs any sort of replacement, we have enough players performing at India A level.”
Brief scores: South Africa A 164 in 51.5 ovs (Jansen 45 n.o, Thakur 3/29, Gowtham 3/64) vs India A 129/2 in 38 ovs (Gill 66 no).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Dravid
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp