BCCI partners with AIR to provide live radio commentary

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a two-year radio rights arrangement with All India Radio (AIR) in order to enhance the coverage of Indian cricket and take it to the nook and corner of the country.

The audio commentary will commence from the first game of India's upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday.

In addition to international matches, AIR will also provide coverage for the matches of Ranji, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Women's Challenger Series, Syed Mushtaq Trophy Super League, Irani Cup (Men) tournament.

The two-year tenure will run till August 31, 2021.