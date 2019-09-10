Home Sport Cricket

India head coach Ravi Shastri's massive salary hike will leave you jaw dropped! 

This is Shastri's fourth stint with Team India having served as a Manager in 2007, as Team Director between 2014-2016 and he has been the head coach of the team since Anil Kumble stepped down in 2017.

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri attends a net batting session. (Photo | PTI)

Team India head Ravi Shastri will get a hike in his salary after signing the new contract until 2021 T20 World Cup. According to news reports, Shastri's new CTC will be close to Rs 10 crores per annum. 

Earlier, Ravi Shastri was being paid Rs 8 crore by BCCI but with the renewal of his contract, he will get a hike of around 20 per cent.

Along with Shastri, the other members of the support staff will also get a raise in their salary with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar to get Rs 3.5 crore each and Vikram Rathour, the new addition to the coaching staff, will get somewhere between Rs 2.5 to 3 crore. 

During his tenure, Team India has been at the top of Test rankings and reached the finals and semi-final stage of Champions Trophy 2017 and World Cup 2019 respectively.

