Rahul Chahar added to bring variety in spin attack: MSK Prasad

With the T20I World Cup scheduled for next year, it was said that Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are facing tough competition to get a spot in the shortest format.

Rahul Chahar. (Photo | Twitter/BCCI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chief selector MSK Prasad on Tuesday said that leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was included in the T20Is squad to bring variety to the Indian spin attack along with Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya.

However, Prasad said the duo are very much part of the team in the future.

"In order to bring variety in the spin bowling department, we have been trying youngsters keeping in view the T20 World Cup in Australia. Chahal and Kuldeep have been outstanding performers in the shorter formats in the last two years. They are definitely ahead in the race now. It's just that we are trying a few other options now," Prasad was quoted as saying by India Today.

Prasad also praised the rise of several youngsters in the Indian T20I team, including pacer Navdeep Saini.

"In shorter formats, we have seen Shreyas Iyer emerging as a matured batsman who can play to the situations and demands of the team and deliver accordingly. Similarly, we have seen (Navdeep) Saini, Krunal (Pandya), Washington (Sundar) progressing well in shorter formats," he added.

Prasad also lauded batsman Hanuma Vihari for his superb show in the Test series against West Indies. "In the longer format we have seen solid performances from young Vihari. He was clearly the stand out performer in this series apart from Bumrah, who was outstanding with the ball. I am also very happy with the form of Ajinkya Rahane because he is very crucial for the success of the Indian team in this format," he said.

Comments

