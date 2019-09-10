Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith maintains big lead over Virat Kohli in ICC Test rankings

Steve Smith. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Steve Smith and Pat Cummins on Tuesday consolidated their positions at the top of the ICC rankings after helping Australia score a 185-run victory over England in the fourth Test in Manchester to retain The Ashes.

Smith's player of the match effort of 211 and 82 runs in the two innings has lifted him to 937 rating points, only 10 less than his all-time best aggregate achieved in December 2017.

He is now 34 points ahead of India captain Virat Kohli and virtually assured of remaining at the top at the end of the five-match series.

A match haul of seven for 103 has helped Cummins equal his career-best aggregate of 914 points, which is the joint fifth best of all time and joint best for Australia along with Glenn McGrath, who reached his best in 2001.

Cummins is a good 63 rating points ahead of South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, with India's Jasprit Bumrah in third place.

Josh Hazlewood is in the top 10 for the first time this year, progressing from 12th to eighth.

Jos Buttler (up four places to 37th) and Rory Burns (up six places to a career-best 61st) for England and captain Tim Paine (up six places to 60th) of Australia have also moved up the batting list in the latest rankings update carried out on Monday and which also takes into account performances in the Chattogram Test.

Afghanistan's 224-run conquest over Bangladesh in Chattogram has resulted in major gains for their players.

Former captain Asghar Afghan's scores of 92 and 50 have taken him from 110th to 63rd position while Rahmat Shah's century in the first innings has helped him move from 93rd to 65th.

Captain Rashid Khan's player of the match effort of 11 for 104 has lifted him from 69th to 37th while all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has retired from Tests in 85th position after gaining 21 slots.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam have inched up one slot each to 21st and 22nd, respectively.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has advanced 21 places to 66th position.

